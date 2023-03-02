PM Modi announces ‘Startup Bridge’ between India and Italy
Referring to the Russia-Ukraine war, PM Modi said India will to contribute to any peace process. He welcomed Italy’s active participation in the Indo-Pacific region, and said that the move will help identify concrete themes for enhancing cooperation in the region.
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday between India and Italy as the countries celebrate 75 years of bilateral ties. PM Modi said that, “We have decided to give the status of strategic partnership to India-Italy partnership."
