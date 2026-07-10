PM Modi lands in New Zealand on final leg of three-nation tour: What's on the agenda?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday arrived in New Zealand on the final leg of his three-nation visit, during which he will hold talks with his counterpart Christopher Luxon and address the Indian diaspora.

PM Modi was received by Luxon upon his arrival at the airport.

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In his departure statement in New Delhi, the prime minister had said that his visit would "meaningfully build" upon the strong momentum in India-New Zealand ties pursuant to Luxon's visit to India in March 2025.

Modi said his visit to Indonesia, Australia and New Zealand will further strengthen India's Act East Policy, MAHASAGAR Vision, as well as its outlook towards a free and open Indo-Pacific.

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What's on Modi's agenda? During his two-day visit to New Zealand, he will hold talks with Luxon on ways to further enhance economic, trade and commercial engagements.

He will also address the Indian community in the island nation.

Modi arrived in New Zealand after concluding a three-day visit to Australia, where he held summit talks with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and both leaders reinforced the vital role of the bilateral partnership in ensuring a peaceful Indo-Pacific.

A major highlight of the summit talks between the two leaders was their focus on significantly ramping up defence ties, especially in the maritime domain.

An agreement on civil nuclear energy to facilitate the commercial supply of uranium from Australia to India to fuel New Delhi's nuclear power projects was sealed after over two years of negotiations.

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My visit will 'meaningfully build' upon the strong momentum in India-New Zealand ties.

Modi was in Indonesia before that, where he inked 14 agreements to boost cooperation in critical minerals, maritime security and other key sectors.

(With agency input)