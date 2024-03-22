'PM Modi's arrogance of power': Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita breaks silence
Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita breaks silence and referred her husband's arrest as 'PM Modi's arrogance of power'
A day after Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party Convener Arvind Kejriwal's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in the excise policy-linked money laundering case, his wife Sunita Kejriwal broke her silence for the first time and hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying ‘this is arrogance of power’.