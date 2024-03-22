'PM Modi's arrogance of power': Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita breaks silence

A day after Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party Convener Arvind Kejriwal's arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in the excise policy-linked money laundering case, his wife Sunita Kejriwal broke her silence for the first time and hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying ‘this is arrogance of power’.

Taking to X, she wrote, “Modiji got your thrice elected Chief Minister arrested out of arrogance of power. He is trying to crush everyone. This is a betrayal of the people of Delhi. Your Chief Minister has always stood with you. Whether inside or outside, his life is dedicated to the country. The public knows everything that he is Janardan. Jai Hind (sic)."

Following the arrest of Kejriwal by ED, Congress MP KC Venugopal and TMC MP Derek O Brien, along with other Opposition leaders arrived at the Election Commission of India in Delhi.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee had said that INDIA alliance leaders will meet the Election Commission on Friday to raise objections against "deliberate targeting" and "arrests of opposition leaders".

Meanwhile, the ED has produced Kejriwal in a court and sought his 10-day custody. The court's order is awaited.

However, while commenting on Kejriwal's arrest, renowned social activist Anna Hazare on Friday said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was arrested because of 'his deeds', adding he had cautioned the AAP leader against getting involved in excise policy matters.

"He got arrested due to his deeds. Had he not done anything, there was no question of his being arrested," Hazare told PTI from his village Ralegan Siddhi in western Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district.

Expressing disappointment, he noted, "I felt sad that a person like Kejriwal, who once worked with me and raised our voice against alcohol, is now making the excise policy," adding, Delhi CM "thought that he would earn more money and that is why he made this policy."

Both Hazare and Kejriwal collaborated with each other during the anti-corruption movement.

The Delhi CM was arrested by ED on Thursday night by the ED n connection with a money laundering case linked to excise policy.

With agency inputs.

