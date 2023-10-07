Congress activists protest in Kerala over BJP's depiction of Rahul Gandhi as 'new age Ravan'.

A political slugfest began between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress on social media on Thursday. The poster war started when the Congress called Prime Minister Narendra Modi the 'biggest liar' and BJP called Rahul Gandhi the 'new age Ravan'. The fight continued on Friday as the grand old party again shared a poster calling PM Modi 'Adani's puppet'.

All you need to know about poster war between BJP and Congress 1) Congress activists staged protests across Kerala. They burnt the effigy of PM Modi over the alleged depiction of Rahul Gandhi as a 'new age Ravan' in a recent social media poster by the BJP.

2) Congress leaders in Maharashtra also held protests at different locations in Mumbai against the BJP for portraying Rahul Gandhi as a "new age Ravan". Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole and the party's state working president Naseem Khan took part in a protest at Chembur in the city

3) Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president Arvinder Singh Lovely along with other party workers also held a protest outside BJP's Delhi unit office in the national capital and burned the effigy of PM Modi.

4) We want to know from the BJP, what is their issue with Rahul Gandhi. If Rahul ji is meeting poor farmers, coolies, and kids, and paying homage at the Swarn Mandir, does that bother BJP? We want to tell the BJP that the politics they play in the name of Lord Ram, they will reap the results in the next elections," Lovely told PTI.

5) Earlier, the Congress also called PM Modi a "Jumla Boy" who was "going to hit the election rally soon".

6) This came after the BJP on its official handle on X shared a poster of Gandhi with several heads with the title "Bharat Khatre Mein Hai - A Congress party production. Directed by George Soros".

7) "The new age Ravan is here. He is Evil. Anti Dharma. Anti Ram. His aim is to destroy Bharat," the BJP said on X.

8) Congress general secretary in charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said it is intended to incite and provoke violence against the former Congress chief whose father and grandmother were assassinated by forces that want to divide India.

9) "No words are enough to condemn the shameful graphic on the BJP handle comparing Sh. Rahul Gandhi ji to Ravana," said KC Venugopal.

10) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said in a post in Hindi on X, "Most respected @narendramodi ji and shri @JPNadda ji, what level do you want to take politics and debate to? Do you agree with the violent and provocative tweets being posted from the official Twitter handle of your party?"

(With inputs from agencies)

