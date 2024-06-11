Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday thanked his supporters for adding 'Modi Ka Parivar' to their social media usernames to display their support during the Lok Sabha elections 2024. PM Modi said that his supporters can now remove 'Modi Ka Parivar' from their social media handles and that his bond with the people of India will remain strong and unbroken.

“Through the election campaign, people across India added 'Modi Ka Parivar' to their social media as a mark of affection towards me. I derived a lot of strength from it. The people of India have given the NDA a majority for the third consecutive time, a record of sorts, and have given us the mandate to keep working for the betterment of our nation," PM Modi said in a post on X.

“With the message of all of us being one family having been effectively conveyed, I would once again thank the people of India and request that you may now remove 'Modi Ka Parivar' from your social media properties. The display name may change, but our bond as one Parivar striving for India's progress remains strong and unbroken," he added.

Political jibe to social media campaign

‘Modi ka Parivar’ campaign began months ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024 after former Bihar CM and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad Yadav took a ‘family’ jibe at Prime Minister Modi. It began with all the senior leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) adding ‘Modi ka Parivar’ with their user names on social media platforms. Slowly, millions of BJP supporters followed and added the campaign name to their social media handles.

This was not the first time the BJP used a political attack and turned it into a catchphrase to increase their voter base among social media users. Ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked PM Modi with the slogan "Chowkidaar chor hai," which was used by the BJP as all PM Modi's supporters added "Mai bhi Chowkidaar" with their usernames on social media platforms.

