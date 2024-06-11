PM Modi ask supporters to remove ‘Modi Ka Parivaar’ from their social media handles: ‘Display name may change but….’
‘Modi ka Parivar’ campaign began months ahead of Lok Sabha elections 2024 after former Bihar CM and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad Yadav took a ‘family’ jibe at Prime Minister Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday thanked his supporters for adding 'Modi Ka Parivar' to their social media usernames to display their support during the Lok Sabha elections 2024. PM Modi said that his supporters can now remove 'Modi Ka Parivar' from their social media handles and that his bond with the people of India will remain strong and unbroken.