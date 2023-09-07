PM Modi asks Council of Ministers to refrain from India vs Bharat debate1 min read 07 Sep 2023, 08:29 AM IST
PM Narendra Modi has asked his Union Council of Ministers to refrain from getting into the debate on the possibilities of a name change for India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a Union Council of Ministers meeting on Wednesday in preparation for the upcoming G20 Summit scheduled for September 9 and 10 in the national capital and asked the council to avoid getting into a debate on India vs Bharat, which has triggered a political controversy in the political circles.