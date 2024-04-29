PM Modi asks Karnataka to ditch Congress for its ‘perverted' sense of vote bank politics
Prime Minister Modi urged Karnataka to reject Congress for vote bank politics, linking party to PFI. He criticized Congress for shedding tears over terrorists' deaths, citing an incident in Delhi. PM Modi appealed for support for party nominees in Sirsi rally
Urging the people of Karnataka to reject Congress for its ‘perverted sense of vote bank politics’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the grand old party of the Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe blast. Moreover, he also alleged the party taking support of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI)-the anti-national organisation that supported terrorism in the state.