Prime Minister Modi urged Karnataka to reject Congress for vote bank politics, linking party to PFI. He criticized Congress for shedding tears over terrorists' deaths, citing an incident in Delhi. PM Modi appealed for support for party nominees in Sirsi rally

Urging the people of Karnataka to reject Congress for its ‘perverted sense of vote bank politics’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the grand old party of the Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe blast. Moreover, he also alleged the party taking support of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI)-the anti-national organisation that supported terrorism in the state. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The way Congress has taken the help of PFI for the vote bank encourages them. The track record of Congress is of shedding tears on the killing of terrorists, you all must remember when such an incident took place in Delhi, a leader of Congress was shedding tears that why a terrorist was killed," ANI quoted PM Modi from his election rally in Karnataka's Sirsi.

PM Modi addressed the campaign rally on Sunday, asking people to vote in large numbers for the party candidates Vishveshwara Hegde and Prahlad Joshi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

His comments against the Congress have come after the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) came forward in support of the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) in the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

SDPI is infamous for its links with the PFI, and is widely known as the political outfit of the banned terrorist organisation, reported ANI. In 2022, the organisation was declared an ‘Unlawful Association’ by the Union Home Ministry.

Apart from targeting the Congress for the Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe blast, PM Modi also accused Rahul Gandi of insulting India's Rajas and Maharajas. He questioned Gandhi's silence on the atrocities committed by Nawabs, Nizams, Sultans and Badshahs to please his voters. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Congress promoting ‘mindset dangerous to an entire country’: PM Modi While addressing the rally, PM Modi said that Congress is promoting a mindset which is not only dangerous to Karnataka but to the entire nation. While criticising the rampant crime incidents and bomb blasts under the Congress government, PM Modi said, “Crime and terror can not be weighed on the scales of the vote bank, and cannot be seen through the perspective of the vote bank"

“But Congress is neither ready nor willing to get rid of its cheap vote bank thinking!" he added. Continuing his attack on the party, PM Modi said that the Congress is “troubled" to see the BJP's government's resolve and dedication. In a direct jibe at the opposition parties, PM Modi claimed that several people want to weaken the Indian government to fulfil their own ‘ambitions’.

He claimed that the “game of ‘Tum bhi kamao, main bhi kamaoon. Tum bhi malamaal, main bhi malamaal" continued during the Congress government. The recent controversy on Sam Pitroda’s remark advocating inheritance tax also found mention in PM Modi's speech, where he claimed that the party has "planned to snatch people's property and divide it amongst its vote bank." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!