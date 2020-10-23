Prime Minister Narendra Modi is campaigning today in Bihar ahead of the Assembly polls in the state. PM Modi addressed a public rally in Bhagalpur. Earlier today, PM Modi addressed public rallies in Sasaram and Gaya.

While PM Modi kicked off his campaign for the Bihar polls with a rally in Sasarm, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressed an election rally in Hisua on 23 October. Chief Minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar also joined PM Modi at his rally in Sasaram and Bhagalpur. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi was joined by Tejashwi Yadav, the chief ministerial face of the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar.

Here are the highlights from PM Modi's speech in Bhagalpur:

1) People of Bihar know that it is important to make Nitish Kumar the CM again for faster development of the state. The parties who are today standing against NDA are against the growth of the country, says PM Modi.

View Full Image People know Nitish Kumar as CM will ensure faster development of state: PM Modi in Bihar. (ANI)

2) Bihar deserves quality education. Can it be ensured by those who don't even know the value of education or by those who are working 24/7 to bring IITs and AIIMS to Bihar? Asked PM Modi in Bhagalpur.

3) Each and every citizen of Bihar must cast his or her vote in the upcoming Bihar elections, following all the guidelines and social distancing norms related to coronavirus. Also, I will like to appeal to all to 'Go Local' while you shop for the festivals this year, promote local artisans, says PM Modi.

PM Modi on Covid-19 in Bihar

PM Modi said that without prompt action, "many, many more" would have died of Covid-19 and there would have been "unimaginable mayhem".

Crediting Bihar CM Nitish Kumar-led NDA with bringing peace and progress in Bihar, PM Modi announced, "those who have a history of making Bihar BIMARU" would not be allowed by people to return to power.

"If Bihar had not acted fast, the pandemic would have killed many, many more. It would have been unimaginable mayhem. But today Bihar, having battled Covid, is now celebrating the festival of democracy," PM Modi said at joint rallies with Nitish Kumar.

Modi on Article 370 in Bihar

While referring to criticism of the Centre's decision to end special status to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370, PM Modi said, "Everyone was waiting for Article 370 to be repealed but these people are saying that they will overturn the decision once they are voted to power."

He further added: "The NDA government abrogated Article 370. These people say they will bring it back if they come to power. After making such statements they dare to ask for votes from Bihar? Is this not an insult of Bihar? The state which sends its sons and daughters to the borders to protect the country?"





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via