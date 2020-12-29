PM Modi attacks previous govts for delaying work on dedicated freight corridor project1 min read . Updated: 29 Dec 2020, 01:38 PM IST
PM Modi inaugurated the EDFC's operation centre at Prayagraj and flagged off the first 1.5 km long goods trains
Prime Minister Narendra Modi today hit out at previous governments for delaying the Dedicated Freight Corridor project of the Railways. The project was given permission in 2006 but it was only on paper as the then government lacked the seriousness and urgency with which it had to to take it up with the states, he said after inaugurating the New Bhaupur-New Khurja section of the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor via video conferencing.
PM Modi also inaugurated the EDFC's operation centre at Prayagraj and flagged off the first 1.5 km long goods trains.
Assam government tables bill to abolish all state-run madrassas1 min read . 28 Dec 2020
PM Narendra Modi to lay AIIMS Rajkot foundation stone online on 31 December1 min read . 28 Dec 2020
Amartya Sen being attacked for airing views against Union govt: Mamata Banerjee1 min read . 28 Dec 2020
Sonia Gandhi, Rahul skip Congress Foundation Day event1 min read . 28 Dec 2020
Also Read | How Indians lived online during 2020
"These freight corridors will play a major role in making India self-reliant. Be it traders, farmers or consumers, everyone will be benefitted from these," said PM Modi through video conferencing.
"We are seeing today, the biggest and modern railway infrastructure project after independence on the ground. Today, when the first goods train ran on the Khurja-Bhaupur freight corridor route, we heard the buzz and roar of the new and self-reliant India," he added.
The 351 km New Bhaupur - New Khurja section of EDFC is situated in Uttar Pradesh and is built at a cost of ₹5,750 crores.
The section will open new vistas of opportunity for the local industries.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.