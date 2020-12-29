PM Modi inaugurated the EDFC's operation centre at Prayagraj and flagged off the first 1.5 km long goods trains

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today hit out at previous governments for delaying the Dedicated Freight Corridor project of the Railways. The project was given permission in 2006 but it was only on paper as the then government lacked the seriousness and urgency with which it had to to take it up with the states, he said after inaugurating the New Bhaupur-New Khurja section of the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor via video conferencing.

"These freight corridors will play a major role in making India self-reliant. Be it traders, farmers or consumers, everyone will be benefitted from these," said PM Modi through video conferencing.

"We are seeing today, the biggest and modern railway infrastructure project after independence on the ground. Today, when the first goods train ran on the Khurja-Bhaupur freight corridor route, we heard the buzz and roar of the new and self-reliant India," he added.

The 351 km New Bhaupur - New Khurja section of EDFC is situated in Uttar Pradesh and is built at a cost of ₹5,750 crores.

The section will open new vistas of opportunity for the local industries.