Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took a veiled attack at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during his 10th Independence Day address from Red Fort and stated that 'parivarvaad' and appeasement has destroyed our country

He decries corruption, nepotism and appeasement as three sins, calls for getting rid of them

"It is the commitment of my life to keep fighting against corruption. Second, dynasty politics has ruined the country. It has taken away the rights of people. And the third evil is appeasement that has left a blot of the national character. We have to fight against these three evils with full force - corruption, dynasty politics and appeasement," he added

"It is Modi's life-long commitment to keep fighting against corruption...My government weeded out 10 crore fake beneficiaries of welfare schemes, seizure of ill-gotten assets rose by 20 times," he said.

PM Modi changes the tone of his speech:

In a switch from addressing the people of India as "my fellow citizens", Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed the nation as his "family members" while speaking from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 77th Independence Day.

Modi began his last Independence Day speech before the 2024 general election with, "My beloved 140 crore family members." Throughout the speech, he referred to the people of the country as "parivaarjan (family members)".

In his earlier speeches, PM had referred to the people of the country as "my beloved brothers and sisters".

This was PM Modi's last Independence Day speech ahead of 2024 polls. However, he promised the country, ‘I will give an account of country's achievements on next August 15 from Red Fort’

