During his Rajya Sabha speech, PM Narendra Modi lashed out at the Congress and blamed the grand old party for creating a north-south divide in India.

"Mallikarjun Kharge ji spoke in Rajya Sabha for a long time and I was thinking about how he got the chance to speak for a long time and then I realised that two special commanders were not there so he took advantage of it and I think that Kharge ji must have heard that song 'Aisa mauka phir kaha milega," said PM Modi replying to Motion of Thanks on President's address in Rajya Sabha.

Continuing his attack on the grand old party, PM Modi said that policy paralysis became an identity of the UPA government.

‘If Congress was not influenced by the British, then why there was a lal-batti culture for VVIPS,’ said PM Modi. Accusing the Congress of continuing the ‘slave mentality’, PM Modi highlighted the ammendments made in the Indian Penal Code. Congress ceased large chunks of the country's land to the enemy but is now giving sermons to us on internal security, said PM Modi.

Pandit Nehru wrote letter to CMs to oppose reservation, says PM Modi Recalling former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's stance on the reservation of SC, ST, and OBC, PM Modi on Wednesday said that Pandit Nehru wrote a letter to then chief ministers and expressed his opposition to reservation of any kind.

“The Congress which never gave complete reservation to OBCs, never gave reservation to the poor of the general category, which did not consider Baba Saheb worthy of Bharat Ratna, kept giving Bharat Ratna only to its family. They are now preaching and teaching us the lesson of social justice. Those who have no guarantee as a leader are raising questions about Modi's guarantee," said PM Modi on Wednesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mentioning the situation of Jammu and Kashmir after Article 370, PM Modi said that SCs, STs, and OBCs, were able to get their rights in J&K after the removal of A-370.

