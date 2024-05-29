Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and accused her party, Trinamool Congress, of “compromising national security by allowing unchecked infiltration from Bengal borders."

While speaking at a rally in Bengal's Kakdwip, PM Modi said that the TMC has only one weapon: chanting, “eta hote debona (won't let this happen) against the development work being done by his government."

We will start new journey of ‘Viksit Bengal’ with your vote on June 1

Urging people to vote in large numbers in the last phase of Lok Sabha 2024 Elections 2024, PM Modi promised the public to begin a new journey of ‘Viksit Bengal’. At the rally, he also mentioned the ‘fake certificate scam’ which took place under Mamata Banerjee's government in the state.

“For appeasement, TMC is attacking the Constitution. By snatching away the rights of OBCs, reservations are being given to Muslims. Calcutta HC has cancelled these certificates...On June 1, with your vote, we will start the new journey of 'Viksit Bengal'. Today, infiltrators are grabbing the opportunities meant for the youth of Bengal. The whole nation is worried that the demography has changed in border areas of the state. Why did they protest against CAA? Because they want to settle the infiltrators here," said Modi at the rally.

TMC forbidding implementation of central schemes like Ujjwala, Ayushman Bharat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi further accused the TMC of obstructing the implementation of central schemes related to fishermen and beneficiaries of different professions. He also accused Banerjee-led party of “forbidding implementation of central schemes like Ujjwala gas, Ayushman Bharat." He also accused the party of taking their share of money from Awas, mid-day meal projects.

Later, he also assured Matua community members of Indian citizenship. In another rally in West Bengal's Mathurapur on Wednesday, Modi claimed that the election is led by the people of India from “Kashmir to Kanyakumari" as they have seen the development journey of the past 10 years against the “60 years of misery."

