PM Modi attacks WB CM Mamata Banerjee: 'TMC chants eta hotey debona when govt tries to implement development schemes'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress of 'compromising national security by allowing unchecked infiltration from Bengal borders' on Wednesday. He urged the people to vote for the BJP to begin a new journey of 'Viksit Bengal'.
