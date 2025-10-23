PM Modi avoiding Trump at ASEAN? Congress takes dig at PM for not attending summit — ‘bachke re rehna re baba’

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi as it was confirmed on Thursday that he will skip the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit (ASEAN) summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, missing out on a possible meeting with US President Donald Trump.

PM Modi had informed Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim that he would attend the ASEAN summit virtually.

Congress’ Jairam Ramesh said PM Modi not attending the ASEAN summit in person “means the loss of so many opportunities to hug and get photo ops with world leaders or to flaunt himself as the self-styled Vishwaguru.”

He also claimed that the reason why PM Modi is not going is “simple”.

“He [Modi] just doesn't want to be cornered by President Trump who will also be there. He refused an invitation to attend the Gaza peace summit in Egypt a few weeks back, precisely for this reason,” Ramesh said.

He said that posting messages in praise of US President Trump on social media is one thing. “But to be seen hobnobbing physically with the man who has claimed 53 times that he stopped Op Sindoor and has claimed 5 times that India has promised to stop buying oil from Russia is another matter. It’s far too risky for him,” the Congress leader said.

He also said the PM may “well be recalling that old hit Bollywood number: Bachke re rehna re baba, bachke rehna re.”

PM Modi to join ASEAN-India Summit virtually In his X post on Thursday, PM Modi informed Anwar of his virtual presence. He didn’t give any reason for not traveling to Kuala Lumpur for the summit. The Prime Minister’s Office and the Ministry of External Affairs did not immediately comment.

PM Modi said, “Look forward to joining the ASEAN-India Summit virtually, and to further deepening of the ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.”

Meanwhile, the Malaysian premier said, “He [Modi] said that he would attend online, given the Deepavali celebrations that were still being celebrated in India at that time. I respect the decision and extend my Deepavali greetings to him and all the people of India.”

The 47th ASEAN Summit is scheduled to take place in Kuala Lumpur from October 26 to 28.

The meeting of the leaders of the Southeast Asian grouping will be attended by all 10 members of the bloc and key trading partners such as China, Japan and the US.

Malaysia's foreign minister said last week that Trump would visit the country on October 26, fuelling speculation in India about a possible meeting with PM Modi, who was previously expected to attend the summit in person.

India-US trade dispute India and the US have been locked in a trade dispute after Trump slapped 50 percent tariffs on the Indian exports, partly to penalise the country for buying oil from Russia.

Trump said Tuesday that he spoke with PM Modi, who assured him that India would cut Russian energy purchases.

However, New Delhi hasn’t confirmed it would comply with Trump’s demands.