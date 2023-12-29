PM Modi to unveil project worth ₹15,000 crore in Ayodhya ahead of Ram Lalla Mandir consecration | 10 Updates
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Ayodhya on Saturday to inaugurate various projects worth ₹15,000 crore, including the airport, railway station, highway, and a railway line doubling.
In anticipation of the consecration ceremony of the Ram Lalla Temple in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the city on Saturday.
7. PM Modi will additionally inaugurate the development and beautification of tourist facilities from Naya Ghat to Laxman Ghat. Other initiatives include the construction of a visitor gallery for events such as Deepotsav, along with the strengthening and renovation of the pilgrim path from Ram Ki Paidi to Raj Ghat and Raj Ghat to Ram Temple.
8. Ayodhya's urban landscape will witness the launch of a Greenfield township, valued at over ₹2180 crore, and the Vashishtha Kunj Residential Scheme, with an estimated cost of around ₹300 crore.
9. Furthermore, PM Modi is set to lay the foundation stone for various infrastructure projects, which include the Lucknow-Ayodhya section of NH-28 (new NH-27), the modification of the existing Ayodhya bypass, the establishment of the CIPET center, and the construction of offices for the Municipal Corporation Ayodhya and Ayodhya Development Authority.
10. Modi is slated to inaugurate several significant projects across Uttar Pradesh. These include the expansion of Gosain Ki Bazar Bypass-Varanasi (Ghaghra Bridge-Varanasi) (NH-233) to four lanes, the enhancement and improvement of the Khutar to Lakhimpur section of NH-730, and the capacity augmentation of the LPG plant in Trishundi, Amethi district. Additionally, projects encompass the installation of a Sewage Treatment Plant with capacities of 30 MLD in Pankha and 130 MLD in Jajmau, Kanpur; interception and diversion of drains, and sewage treatment work in the Unnao district. Moreover, the inauguration will include a Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP) for the Tannery Cluster at Jajmau in Kanpur.
(With inputs from ANI)
