In anticipation of the consecration ceremony of the Ram Lalla Temple in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the city on Saturday.

As reported by ANI, during his visit, he is slated to inaugurate several projects with a total worth of ₹15 thousand crore for Ayodhya. The projects to be inaugurated include developments such as the airport, railway station, highway, and the doubling of a railway line. Additionally, four major roads are also set to be inaugurated as part of these initiatives.

Here are the top ten updates:

1. PM Modi is slated to inaugurate the Ayodhya Dham Junction Railway Station, developed at a cost exceeding ₹240 crore. The station features a three-storey building equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, including lifts, escalators, food plazas, and childcare rooms. Notably, the station is designed to be 'accessible for all' and has received certification as a green station building from the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC).

Also Read: PM Modi invited to install Lord Ram's idol at Ayodhya temple on January 22

2. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is set to visit Ayodhya on Friday after his originally scheduled visit was deferred yesterday due to adverse weather conditions. The Chief Minister is expected to arrive in Ayodhya at 2 pm, where he will assess the arrangements in place for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit on December 30.

3. The Prime Minister is set to flag off the Amrit Bharat trains on Saturday at 11 am. The Amrit Bharat Express is an LHB push-pull train featuring non-air-conditioned coaches. It comes equipped with amenities such as appealing seat designs, improved luggage racks, mobile charging points, LED lights, CCTV surveillance, and a public information system.

Also Read: Ayodhya's Ram Mandir complex will be 'atmanirbhar' and have 70% green cover: Temple trust. Take a sneak peek

4. The Prime Minister is scheduled to inaugurate two Amrit Bharat trains, namely the Darbhanga-Ayodhya-Anand Vihar Terminal Amrit Bharat Express and the Malda Town-Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminus (Bengaluru) Amrit Bharat Express. In addition to this, six new Vande Bharat Trains will be flagged off, contributing to the nation's rail network. The Vande Bharat Express trains will operate on routes including Ayodhya-Anand Vihar Terminal, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-New Delhi, Amritsar-Delhi, Coimbatore-Bangalore Cantt, Mangalore-Madgaon, and Jalna-Mumbai, ANI reported.

View Full Image Ayodhya, Dec 28 (ANI): Preparations underway for the inauguration of the Ayodhya airport on Thursday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Ayodhya Airport on December 30. (ANI Photo) (ANI )

5. The Prime Minister is set to dedicate three railway projects with a total worth of ₹2,300 crore. These projects include the Rooma Chakeri-Chanderi third line project, the Jaunpur-Tulsi Nagar, Akbarpur-Ayodhya, Sohawal-Patranga, and Safdarganj-Rasauli sections of the Jaunpur-Ayodhya-Barabanki doubling project, as well as the doubling and electrification project of the Malhaur-Daliganj railway section.

Also Read: Ayodhya Ram Mandir: More than 6,000 invitations sent for Pran Pratishtha ceremony | Watch

6. Modi's visit to Ayodhya encompasses the inauguration of the newly built Ayodhya Airport. Furthermore, he will participate in a public program during which the Prime Minister is set to dedicate development projects worth over ₹15,700 crore in the state. These projects include initiatives valued at around ₹11,100 crore for the development of Ayodhya and its surrounding areas, as well as projects amounting to about ₹4,600 crore related to various developments across Uttar Pradesh.