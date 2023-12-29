In anticipation of the consecration ceremony of the Ram Lalla Temple in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the city on Saturday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As reported by ANI, during his visit, he is slated to inaugurate several projects with a total worth of ₹15 thousand crore for Ayodhya. The projects to be inaugurated include developments such as the airport, railway station, highway, and the doubling of a railway line. Additionally, four major roads are also set to be inaugurated as part of these initiatives.

Here are the top ten updates:

1. PM Modi is slated to inaugurate the Ayodhya Dham Junction Railway Station, developed at a cost exceeding ₹240 crore. The station features a three-storey building equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, including lifts, escalators, food plazas, and childcare rooms. Notably, the station is designed to be 'accessible for all' and has received certification as a green station building from the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC).

2. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is set to visit Ayodhya on Friday after his originally scheduled visit was deferred yesterday due to adverse weather conditions. The Chief Minister is expected to arrive in Ayodhya at 2 pm, where he will assess the arrangements in place for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit on December 30.

3. The Prime Minister is set to flag off the Amrit Bharat trains on Saturday at 11 am. The Amrit Bharat Express is an LHB push-pull train featuring non-air-conditioned coaches. It comes equipped with amenities such as appealing seat designs, improved luggage racks, mobile charging points, LED lights, CCTV surveillance, and a public information system.

4. The Prime Minister is scheduled to inaugurate two Amrit Bharat trains, namely the Darbhanga-Ayodhya-Anand Vihar Terminal Amrit Bharat Express and the Malda Town-Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminus (Bengaluru) Amrit Bharat Express. In addition to this, six new Vande Bharat Trains will be flagged off, contributing to the nation's rail network. The Vande Bharat Express trains will operate on routes including Ayodhya-Anand Vihar Terminal, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-New Delhi, Amritsar-Delhi, Coimbatore-Bangalore Cantt, Mangalore-Madgaon, and Jalna-Mumbai, ANI reported.

Ayodhya, Dec 28 (ANI): Preparations underway for the inauguration of the Ayodhya airport on Thursday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Ayodhya Airport on December 30. (ANI Photo)

5. The Prime Minister is set to dedicate three railway projects with a total worth of ₹2,300 crore. These projects include the Rooma Chakeri-Chanderi third line project, the Jaunpur-Tulsi Nagar, Akbarpur-Ayodhya, Sohawal-Patranga, and Safdarganj-Rasauli sections of the Jaunpur-Ayodhya-Barabanki doubling project, as well as the doubling and electrification project of the Malhaur-Daliganj railway section.

6. Modi's visit to Ayodhya encompasses the inauguration of the newly built Ayodhya Airport. Furthermore, he will participate in a public program during which the Prime Minister is set to dedicate development projects worth over ₹15,700 crore in the state. These projects include initiatives valued at around ₹11,100 crore for the development of Ayodhya and its surrounding areas, as well as projects amounting to about ₹4,600 crore related to various developments across Uttar Pradesh.

7. PM Modi will additionally inaugurate the development and beautification of tourist facilities from Naya Ghat to Laxman Ghat. Other initiatives include the construction of a visitor gallery for events such as Deepotsav, along with the strengthening and renovation of the pilgrim path from Ram Ki Paidi to Raj Ghat and Raj Ghat to Ram Temple.

8. Ayodhya's urban landscape will witness the launch of a Greenfield township, valued at over ₹2180 crore, and the Vashishtha Kunj Residential Scheme, with an estimated cost of around ₹300 crore.

9. Furthermore, PM Modi is set to lay the foundation stone for various infrastructure projects, which include the Lucknow-Ayodhya section of NH-28 (new NH-27), the modification of the existing Ayodhya bypass, the establishment of the CIPET center, and the construction of offices for the Municipal Corporation Ayodhya and Ayodhya Development Authority.

10. Modi is slated to inaugurate several significant projects across Uttar Pradesh. These include the expansion of Gosain Ki Bazar Bypass-Varanasi (Ghaghra Bridge-Varanasi) (NH-233) to four lanes, the enhancement and improvement of the Khutar to Lakhimpur section of NH-730, and the capacity augmentation of the LPG plant in Trishundi, Amethi district. Additionally, projects encompass the installation of a Sewage Treatment Plant with capacities of 30 MLD in Pankha and 130 MLD in Jajmau, Kanpur; interception and diversion of drains, and sewage treatment work in the Unnao district. Moreover, the inauguration will include a Common Effluent Treatment Plant (CETP) for the Tannery Cluster at Jajmau in Kanpur.

(With inputs from ANI)

