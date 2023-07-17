Leaders from 26 Opposition parties are travelling to Bengaluru this week to chalk out a strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The attendees have repeatedly emphasised their unified stance on various issues even as the BJP insisted that the meeting had ‘sidetracked all important issues’ and that there was “no bandhan in this" grouping.

The Opposition group had held a preliminary meeting in Patna earlier this month with representatives from 24 parties in attendance. This time around the group is expected to start work on a common minimum programme and announce a joint agitational plan to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The name of the opposition alliance is likely to be decided during the Bengaluru meeting and several committees and sub-groups may be formed to deliberate various issues pertaining to the alliance.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair an NDA meeting in the national capital on July 18. The meeting is being organised to mark the completion of 9 years of the central government under PM Modi.

What have Opposition leaders said today?

Congress leaders on Tuesday highlighted the group's increasing support base and took swipes at the Prime Minister for holding a parallel NDA meeting.

"If he (PM Modi) is stronger than the entire Opposition and he alone is enough for them, why is he calling together the 30 parties? Disclose the names of these parties. Are they even registered with the Election Commission? People with us have always been with us...They are baffled by what we are doing, so they are gathering factions of parties to show their strength," Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said.

“After the Patna meeting, where 24 parties attended, the PM suddenly thought of the NDA. Attempts are being made to breathe new life into the NDA. Suddenly, it was reported that the NDA meeting has been called for tomorrow. This is a result of the meeting in Patna," exulted Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.

He also claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP-led ruling coalition was 'baffled' by the Opposition huddle.

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal meanwhile rubbished claims that some senior politicians had pulled out of the two day meeting. He accused the BJP of working to silence the Opposition and misuing probe agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate and the CBI to suppress critics. Kharge also dispelled rumours that NCP chief Sharad Pawar would be skipping the meeting, adding that he had spoken to the senior politician and confirmed his attendance.

“This is the 2nd meeting...all political parties have come together to save the democratic fabric of our country...Opposition unity is already creating a huge impact and we will form the government in 2024," said CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury.

The AAP had confirmed its attendance on Sunday soon after the Congrss extended its support over the Delhi Ordinance. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also took to Twitter thanking Kharge ahead of his departure for Bengaluru.

“Thank you Kharge ji for standing with the people of Delhi. This ordinance is anti-India and anti-national and ought to be fought tooth and nail," he wrote.

What have BJP leaders said?

The BJP has been vocal in its criticism with former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad alleging inaction for a slew of recent issues.

“Kejriwal has done nothing to save Delhi from floods...He keeps on blaming the Centre... Congress has not spoken a single word on floods...There is so much violence in Bengal... everyone is quiet on the Bengal issue...The opposition meeting in Bengaluru has sidetracked all important issues," the Lok Sabha MP said.

“They (opposition parties) are calling it a Mahagathbandhan but actually there is no bandhan in this...their sole aim is to bring down PM Modi, which is impossible...when zero is added to zero, it is nothing," asserted former Karnataka CM and BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai.

(With inputs from agencies)