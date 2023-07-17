PM Modi 'baffled', BJP 'rattled': Congress preps for 'game changing' Opposition meet ahead of 2024 polls3 min read 17 Jul 2023, 04:27 PM IST
Leaders from 26 Opposition parties are meeting in Bengaluru to strategize for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The BJP claims the meeting has avoided important issues.
Leaders from 26 Opposition parties are travelling to Bengaluru this week to chalk out a strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The attendees have repeatedly emphasised their unified stance on various issues even as the BJP insisted that the meeting had ‘sidetracked all important issues’ and that there was “no bandhan in this" grouping.
