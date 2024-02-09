PM Modi banters with MPs during surprise lunch, reveals he sleeps for 3.5 hours, doesn't eat after 6 pm
PM Modi had lunch with MPs from various parties at Parliament canteen. Pictures were shared by Modi, expressing appreciation for the meal and companionship.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi surprised MPs on Friday after stopping for a meal at the Parliament canteen during the ongoing Budget session. The senior politician was joined by eight lawmakers from different parties for a platter of platter of rice, khichdi, paneer, daal, til and ragi sweets. The NDA politicians dubbed it a 'casual cordial meeting' that spanned a variety of topics — from the Prime Minister's lifestyle to his foreign trips.