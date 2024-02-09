 PM Modi banters with MPs during surprise lunch, reveals he sleeps for 3.5 hours, doesn't eat after 6 pm | Mint
Active Stocks
Fri Feb 09 2024 15:59:16
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 141.30 -1.67%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 724.25 3.55%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,403.20 -0.03%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 273.10 -1.12%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 324.90 -1.84%
Business News/ Politics / News/  PM Modi banters with MPs during surprise lunch, reveals he sleeps for 3.5 hours, doesn't eat after 6 pm
Back Back

PM Modi banters with MPs during surprise lunch, reveals he sleeps for 3.5 hours, doesn't eat after 6 pm

 Livemint

PM Modi had lunch with MPs from various parties at Parliament canteen. Pictures were shared by Modi, expressing appreciation for the meal and companionship.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi eats lunch with Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) MP NK Premachandran and other MPs, at the Parliament Canteen (ANI)Premium
Prime Minister Narendra Modi eats lunch with Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) MP NK Premachandran and other MPs, at the Parliament Canteen (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi surprised MPs on Friday after stopping for a meal at the Parliament canteen during the ongoing Budget session. The senior politician was joined by eight lawmakers from different parties for a platter of platter of rice, khichdi, paneer, daal, til and ragi sweets. The NDA politicians dubbed it a 'casual cordial meeting' that spanned a variety of topics — from the Prime Minister's lifestyle to his foreign trips.

“Everyone was surprised and happy at the same time. PM Modi talked about his daily routine, his exercise, his foreign trips, when he visited Karachi. We got to spend 45 minutes with him. We learnt so many inspiring things from him. He said he sleeps for 3.5 hours and does not eat after 6pm," Union minister and MP L Murugan later told ANI.

The Winter Session of Parliament ends on Saturday. It is the final session for both Houses before the Lok Sabha elections — likely in April-May.

ALSO READ: 'Rashtra-neeti over rajneeti': PM Modi tells why his govt didn't bring 'White Paper' in 2014

“Enjoyed a sumptuous lunch, made even better thanks to the company of parliamentary colleagues from various parties and different parts of India," the PM later tweeted. He also shared photos of their repast.

 Murugan also said that the Prime Minister had paid the bill. 

(With inputs from agencies)

 

 

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 09 Feb 2024, 09:47 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App