Prime Minister Narendra Modi surprised MPs on Friday after stopping for a meal at the Parliament canteen during the ongoing Budget session. The senior politician was joined by eight lawmakers from different parties for a platter of platter of rice, khichdi, paneer, daal, til and ragi sweets. The NDA politicians dubbed it a 'casual cordial meeting' that spanned a variety of topics — from the Prime Minister's lifestyle to his foreign trips.

“Everyone was surprised and happy at the same time. PM Modi talked about his daily routine, his exercise, his foreign trips, when he visited Karachi. We got to spend 45 minutes with him. We learnt so many inspiring things from him. He said he sleeps for 3.5 hours and does not eat after 6pm," Union minister and MP L Murugan later told ANI.

The Winter Session of Parliament ends on Saturday. It is the final session for both Houses before the Lok Sabha elections — likely in April-May.

“Enjoyed a sumptuous lunch, made even better thanks to the company of parliamentary colleagues from various parties and different parts of India," the PM later tweeted. He also shared photos of their repast.

Murugan also said that the Prime Minister had paid the bill.

(With inputs from agencies)

