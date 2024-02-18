Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the BJP National Convention 2024 on Sunday, “I am not asking for the third term to enjoy power…. I am living for the future of poor children. The dreams of crores of women, poor and youth are Modi's resolve." he added, ", “Now the country's dream and resolve will be bigger." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With the Lok Sabha Elections around the corner, PM Modi said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) can do it." needs to reach every new voter. "In the next 100 days, we all have to reach out to every new voter, every beneficiary, every community. We have got to win everyone's trust and support...," he said.

He said the youths who turn 18 and step into adulthood today will elect the 18th Lok Sabha in a few days from now. He said BJP workers stay with the people 24x7 all through the year, "doing something or the other to gain their trust and confidence." However, over the next 100 days, we have to work with renewed enthusiasm and vigour, he added.

Attack on Opposition PM Modi took a dig at the Opposition and said, , "They are not even capable of mentioning what we (NDA) are promising — Viksit Bharat (Developed India)". He said, “The Opposition makes many false claims but wary of making one promise, which is to make India developed. Only the BJP can do it."

He held the Congress responsible for causing harm to the national security and "breaking the morale of our security forces". He said the Congress left no stone unturned to hurt India's National security and strategic power.

"Five years ago, they tried everything to prevent our Air Force from getting the Rafale jet...they raised questions about the surgical strike by our security forces. When the surgical strike happened, they asked for proof...Congress is very confused...one group in the Congress says to hate Modi and make personal allegations on him... Other group says stop hating Modi and the Congress will suffer more loss that way...," the Prime Minister said.

The roadmap The Prime Minister also laid out the roadmap for the next five-six years. Addressing BJP workers at the national convention, he said, "India, filled with the energy of the youth, is setting big goals today."

He added India is preparing for the Youth Olympics in 2029. He said, "We are working to host the Olympics in our country in 2036. By 2030, we aim to achieve net-zero target for railways and make it carbon free. Instead of 2030, we will be able to achieve the 20 percent ethanol blending in petrol five years ahead of our target. India is also making policies to achieve the net-zero by 2070."

In coming years, India will be "uncountable green jobs", PM Modi said. "We are reducing India's dependence on foreign countries and hence we are setting big goals and working for it. In the future, we will see such an India in which there will be no need to import oil or fertilizers worth lakhs of crores of rupees from abroad. Our palm oil mission will empower our farmers so much that they will save the country's money...," he added.

Confident of '400 par' in Lok Sabha polls At the BJP National Convention 2024, PM Narendra Modi said that today, the opposition leaders are also raising slogans of 'NDA sarkar 400 paar'. "To take the NDA to 400, the BJP will have to cross the mark of 370 (seats)...," he said.

He said the elections are yet to happen but he has already received invitations from foreign countries for July, August, and September. "What does this mean? It means that other countries are also confident of BJP government returning to power. They also know 'Aayega toh Modi hi'...," he said.

