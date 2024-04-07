PM Modi, BJP not invincible but…: Prashant Kishor says Opposition missed ‘three distinct chances’ to stop saffron party
Prashant Kishor opined that the opposition lost chances to stop BJP due to laziness and misplaced strategies. BJP's comeback post-demonetisation and poor run in various polls were highlighted.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi nor the BJP are invincible and the opposition had three distinct and realistic chances to stop the BJP but lost those ‘because of laziness and misplaced strategies’, eminent political strategist Prashant Kishor opined.
