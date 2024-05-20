PM Modi: ‘Biggest accusation I have faced is owning 250 pairs of clothes’
In an interview, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the BJP has “not just today but never” acted against minorities, saying that he was against Congress' vote bank politics. He added that the biggest accusation he has faced is owning 250 pairs of clothes.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was never against minorities and maintained that he will continue to oppose Congress's vote-bank politics. Congress is turning away the decision of “constitution-makers of India" on religion-based reservation, said PM Modi in an interview with PTI Videos late Sunday.