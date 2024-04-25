Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav during a rally in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav “do ladkon ki jodi" which has “flopped" many times. He later called them “do shehzadon ki jodi" while speaking during a rally in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Do ladkon ki jodi [A pair of two boys [... who has flopped many times, you can't expect any growth from them," PM Modi said on Thursday.

He later said, “See how the pair of two princes [shehzade] from UP is... When the SP prince [referring to Akhilesh Yadav] was in power here, curfews were imposed. Mothers and sisters were not allowed to go out wearing jewelry and mangalsutra." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"At the same time, the prince of the Congress [Rahul Gandhi] is now announcing to snatch away the mangalsutra by installing an X-ray machine," he added.

He continued to attack the Congress over, what he said, is "Karnataka model of reservation". He said the Congress and the SP wants to introduce reservations based on religion. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The Congress and the SP wants to snatch away the rights of the ST, SC and OBC, and introduce reservation based on religion to strengthen their vote bank," PM Modi said.

PM Modi said, "For our government, youth, poor, farmers and women power... these are our the first priority."

"We [BJP] have given houses to 4 crore poor people under PM Awaas Yojana, most of which are built in the name of women. Not only this, we will make 3 crore women Lakhpati Didi," PM Modi said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Prime Minister said politics of appeasement is the "biggest reason for do shehzade (two princes) to come together".

His statement came just ahead of the second phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The first phase was held on April 19. The Lok Sabha Elections will be held in seven phases and the results will be announced on June 4.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!