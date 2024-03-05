PM Modi calls Telangana ‘Gateway for South India’ in 2024 Lok Sabha polls rally
Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled various development projects worth ₹7,200 crore at Sangareddy on Tuesday. ‘Work is being done on the electrification of railways. Six new stations have also been made,’ said PM Modi in Telangana.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated and laid the foundation for development projects worth more than ₹7,200 crore at Sangareddy in Telangana, about 60 km from here, on Tuesday.
