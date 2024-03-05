Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled various development projects worth ₹ 7,200 crore at Sangareddy on Tuesday. ‘Work is being done on the electrification of railways. Six new stations have also been made,’ said PM Modi in Telangana.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday inaugurated and laid the foundation for development projects worth more than ₹7,200 crore at Sangareddy in Telangana, about 60 km from here, on Tuesday.

Addressing an event here, PM Modi reiterated his commitment to Telangana's progress and said he works with the spirit that states' development is the country's growth.

"Telangana can be called the 'Gateway for South India'. Work is being done on the electrification of railways. Six new stations have also been made. These developments will have a spillover effect on the economy of Telangana and the surrounding regions," he said.

PM Modi said that for the last 10 years, the Centre was continuously working to take Telangana to new heights of development.

The Prime Minister also said, “Today 140 crore Indians are determined for Viksit Bharat (developed India). It was essential to have modern infrastructure for a developed India. Therefore, the Centre had allocated ₹11 lakh crore towards infrastructure in this year's budget and the Centre wanted Telangana to get the maximum benefit from it."

Recalling that he had launched development projects worth ₹56,000 crore from Adilabad in the state on Monday, he said development initiatives worth about ₹7,000 crore were started at Sangareddy town today.

The projects are related to multiple key sectors such as road, rail, petroleum and natural gas. The Prime Minister inaugurated the Civil Aviation Research Organisation (CARO) centre which was set up at Begumpet Airport, Hyderabad by the Airports Authority of India to upgrade and enhance research and development (R&D) activities in the civil aviation sector.

“The aviation sector is breaking records in the country. In the past 10 years, the number of airports has doubled," PM Modi added.

The PM inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for three National Highway projects. The two National Highway projects inaugurated by the Prime Minister include four lanes of 40 km long Kandi to Ramsanpalle section of NH-161.

PM Modi is on three visits to Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, West Bengal and Bihar from March 4 to 6.

