PM Modi can't be defeated by ‘sheep and goats’: CM Shinde takes a sharp jibe at the opposition

 1 min read 18 Sep 2023, 09:55 AM IST Edited By Sanchari Ghosh ( with inputs from PTI )

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde criticizes opposition parties, says they cannot put up a fight against PM Modi. He also asserts that his government has the support of 215+ MLAs and there is no threat to the government.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde criticizes opposition parties, says they cannot put up a fight against PM Modi (PTI)Premium
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde criticizes opposition parties, says they cannot put up a fight against PM Modi (PTI)

Taking a sharp jibe at the opposition parties, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said "sheep and goats" cannot put up a fight against a lion in a jungle. 

 CM Shinde told a Hindi channel, “The opposition only thinks about defeating Prime Minister Narendra Modi. I do not see anywhere the opposition is putting up a fight."

“I will not call opposition vultures but sheep and goats cannot come together to put up a fight against a lion in a jungle. A lion is always a lion and he would rule the jungle."

On the National Democratic Alliance in Maharashtra, Shinde said, “After Ajit Pawar decided to join us, my government (BJP-Shiv Sena-Ajit Pawar faction of NCP) enjoys the support of 215 plus MLAs. There is no threat to the government."

Maharashtra sends 48 members to Lok Sabha, the second highest in the country after Uttar Pradesh which elects 80 parliamentarians.

Meanwhile, in a veiled attack at the predecessor Uddhav Thackeray, Shinde said, “We are doing work for the people. People will decide whether they want someone who works for them or the one who merely sits at home."

Queried on the allegation that the Enforcement Directorate is being used to target leaders from the opposition camp, Shinde said, “The ED takes action against those who are suspected to have indulged in corrupt practices. It does not harass anyone just like that."

18 Sep 2023, 09:55 AM IST
