PM Modi can't be defeated by ‘sheep and goats’: CM Shinde takes a sharp jibe at the opposition1 min read 18 Sep 2023, 09:55 AM IST
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde criticizes opposition parties, says they cannot put up a fight against PM Modi. He also asserts that his government has the support of 215+ MLAs and there is no threat to the government.
Taking a sharp jibe at the opposition parties, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said "sheep and goats" cannot put up a fight against a lion in a jungle.
