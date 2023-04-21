PM Modi reviews situation in Sudan, prioritizes safety of Indian nationals1 min read . Updated: 21 Apr 2023, 04:20 PM IST
PM Modi instructed officials to remain vigilant, closely monitor developments, and continuously evaluate the safety of Indian nationals in Sudan, providing all possible assistance.
New Delhi: Prime minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Friday via video-conference to discuss the situation in crisis-hit Sudan and the safety of more than 3,000 Indian nationals in the African country. External affairs minister S Jaishankar, national security advisor Ajit Doval, the Indian ambassador to Sudan, and several senior officials attended the briefing.
