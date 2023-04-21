Hello User
Home / Politics / News /  PM Modi reviews situation in Sudan, prioritizes safety of Indian nationals

PM Modi reviews situation in Sudan, prioritizes safety of Indian nationals

1 min read . 04:20 PM IST Saurav Anand
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs high-level meeting to review situation related to Indians in violence-hit Sudan, on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

PM Modi instructed officials to remain vigilant, closely monitor developments, and continuously evaluate the safety of Indian nationals in Sudan, providing all possible assistance.

New Delhi: Prime minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Friday via video-conference to discuss the situation in crisis-hit Sudan and the safety of more than 3,000 Indian nationals in the African country. External affairs minister S Jaishankar, national security advisor Ajit Doval, the Indian ambassador to Sudan, and several senior officials attended the briefing.

During the meeting, Modi assessed recent developments in Sudan and received a first-hand report on conditions, with a particular focus on the safety of Indians currently in the country. He expressed condolences for the Indian national killed by a stray bullet last week.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, Modi instructed officials to remain vigilant, closely monitor developments, and continuously evaluate the safety of Indian nationals in Sudan, providing all possible assistance.

Modi also directed the development of contingency evacuation plans, taking into account the rapidly changing security landscape and the viability of various options. He emphasized the importance of maintaining close communication with neighbouring countries and those with significant numbers of citizens in Sudan.

