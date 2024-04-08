PM Modi compares Congress to 'kadwa karela', calls it 'mother of problems' during Maharashtra rally
Prime Minister Narendra Modi compared the Congress with the “kadwa karela” (bitter guard) to imply that the “Congress can never change”.
"Fry the bitter gourd in ghee or mix it in sugar, but its taste will never change, it will remain bitter," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while attacking the Congress at a rally in in Chandrapur, Maharashtra, on Monday.
