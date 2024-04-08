"Fry the bitter gourd in ghee or mix it in sugar, but its taste will never change, it will remain bitter," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while attacking the Congress at a rally in in Chandrapur, Maharashtra, on Monday.

PM Modi compared the Congress with the "kadwa karela" (bitter guard) to imply that the "Congress can never change".

ALSO READ: 'Rahul Gandhi took PFI support': Smriti Irani hits out at Wayanad MP ahead of Lok Sabha Election 2024

"Kadave karele ko ghee men talen yaa shakkar men gholen, vo phir bhii kadavaa kaa kadavaa hi rahataa hai. Ye kahaavat Congress par saṭiik laaguu hoti hai. Congress kabhi nahin badal sakti, [a bitter gourd's taste never changes even if it is fried in ghee or mixed with sugar. This saying fits best to the Congress. It can never change]" PM Modi said.

He further attacked, "It is the responsibility of political parties to solve the problems of the people, but the Congress itself is the mother of problems."

ALSO READ: Sanjay Dutt set to join politics ahead of Lok Sabha elections? Sanju actor says 'I would like to put...'

Calling the Congress the "source of all the problems," PM Modi said, "Who was responsible for the Partition of the country on the basis of religion...Kashmir (issue), Naxalism? Who opposed Ram temple construction and questioned the existence of Lord Ram. Who declined the Ram temple (inauguration) invite?"

"The Lok Sabha elections 2024 are a choice between stability and instability. On one hand, you have the BJP-NDA which makes big and bold decisions for the country. On the other hand, there is the Congress-INDI Alliance which believes in plundering the country," the Prime Minister added.

ALSO READ: Assam CM Himanta Sarma calls Congress manifesto 'confusing': 'Less for India, more for...'

PM Modi was speaking in Chandrapur, the only Lok Sabha seat won by the Congress in 2019. He was campaigning for BJP candidates Sudhir Mungantiwar (Chandrapur) and Ashok Nete (ST-reserved Gadchiroli-Chimur). Both these Lok Sabha seats are among five constituencies in the Vidarbha region that will vote in the first phase on April 19.

(With inputs from agencies)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!