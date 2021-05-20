OPEN APP
Home >Politics >News >PM Modi condoles death of former Rajasthan CM Jagannath Pahadia

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on condoled the death of former Rajasthan chief minister Jagannath Pahadia. "Saddened by the demise of former Rajasthan CM, Shri Jagannath Pahadia Ji. In his long political and administrative career, he made noteworthy contributions to further social empowerment. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti," PM Modi tweeted.

The veteran Congress leader died on Wednesday due to COVID-19. He was 89.

Pahadia was the chief minister of Rajasthan in 1980-81 and also a former governor of Haryana and Bihar. 

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said he was very shocked by the demise.

"Pahadia left us because of COVID. I am very shocked by his demise. He had a lot of affection for me right from the beginning, Gehlot tweeted.


