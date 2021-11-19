NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday dedicated to the nation a host of development projects in Mahoba, Uttar Pradesh.

“These projects will help alleviate the issue of water shortage in the region and bring much needed relief to the farmers. These projects include the Arjun Sahayak Project, Ratauli Weir Project, Bhaoni Dam Project and Majhgaon–Chilli Sprinkler Project. The cumulative cost of these projects is more than Rs. 3250 Crore and their operationalisation will help in irrigation of around 65000 hectares of land in the districts of Mahoba, Hamirpur, Banda and Lalitpur, benefitting lakhs of farmers of the region," Prime Minister’s Office said in a statement.

PM Modi has been inaugurating projects in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh. Earlier this week, he inaugurated the 341 km long six-lane wide Purvanchal Expressway. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government has also been pushing for big ticket infrastructure projects in the state, such as the ₹22,500 crore Purvanchal Expressway aimed at providing road connectivity to eastern Uttar Pradesh. Industrial townships are being planned along the expressway to provide jobs for the youth and market access for farmers.

“Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister wished on Prakash Purab of Guru Nanak Dev ji who awakened new consciousness in India during that era of slavery. He also noted the jayanti of the brave daughter of India, the pride of Bundelkhand, Rani Laxmibai today," the statement said.

As part of its attempts to attract investments in the state, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has leveraged its industrial policy and prepared a roadmap for attracting investors. The state government is working on policy attractions such as creating land banks, promoting country-specific industrial parks and helping set up private industrial parks to attract investors.

“They used to make announcements in the name of farmers, but even a single pie did not reach the farmer. Whereas from PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, we have so far transferred ₹1,62,000 crore directly to the bank accounts of farmers", PM Modi said according to the statement.

PM Modi on Friday also announced repealing the three farm laws brought into effect last year for opening up the agriculture sector for greater private sector participation. The government will repeal the laws in the coming winter session of the Parliament, PM Modi said in a address to the nation.

In a bid to win back the support of disgruntled farmers ahead of last general election, the National Democratic Alliance government in its earlier budget announced an income support scheme for small farmers. Small and marginal farmers who own less than five acres (two hectares) of land receive three installments of ₹2,000 every year.

