PM Modi degree row: Supreme Court refuses relief to Arvind Kejriwal in defamation case1 min read 25 Aug 2023, 05:27 PM IST
The case of defamation was filed by Gujarat University Registrar Piyush Patel against Arvind Kejriwal and Sanjay Singh for harming the University's reputation
Supreme Court on Friday refused to give any relief to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the defamation proceedings filed by the Gujarat University over his remarks about the educational qualifications of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Arvind Kejriwal approached the apex court after his plea to stay the criminal proceedings was rejected by the Gujarat High Court.