PM Narendra Modi on Wednesday dialled Rani Ma Amrita Roy, a BJP candidate contesting against Mahua Moitra from Krishna Nagar in West Bengal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He said he is working to ensure money looted from the poor and attached by ED is returned to them.

PM also said that on one hand, BJP is committed to uprooting corruption in the country and on the other hand all the corrupt have come together to save each other. The PM expressed confidence that West Bengal will vote for 'Parivartan' in the state. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The alleged corruption of the state's ruling Trinamool Congress leaders is one of the main planks of the BJP in the state, as it has highlighted the arrest of some of them, including former minister Partha Chatterjee, and recovery of large amounts of money and other assets from them to target its rivals.

Listen to the conversation:

The Election Commission has announced that West Bengal will conduct its voting for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in seven phases, commencing on April 19. The outcome of the elections will be disclosed on June 4, preceding the June 16 cutoff for establishing a new government. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The BJP has made some unexpected strategic decisions, causing surprise among many observers. For instance, they have nominated former Calcutta High Court judge Abhijit Ganguly to contest from Tamluk, a constituency traditionally associated with Suvendu Adhikari, the current Leader of the Opposition, and his family.

Additionally, Dilip Ghosh has been relocated from Medinipur to Bardhaman-Durgapur, where he will now face off against former cricketer Kirti Azad. Furthermore, former Union minister Debasree Chowdhury has been shifted from her Raiganj constituency to South Kolkata. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The BJP had won 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state in 2019 in what was seen as a surge in its fortunes and it is looking to boost its tally this time round.

(With inputs from agencies)

