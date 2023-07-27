‘PM doesn't have courage to sack CM Biren Singh’: BJP leader resigns citing party's handling of Manipur crisis1 min read 27 Jul 2023, 09:37 PM IST
BJP leader Vinod Sharma resigned over Manipur crisis, criticized PM Narendra Modi for inaction. MHA will refer the Manipur viral video case to CBI, file affidavit in Supreme Court.
Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and party's Bihar spokesperson Vinod Sharma resigned on Thursday from the saffron party citing disappointment over the BJP's handling of the Manipur crisis.
He further said that he has raised his voice against the women atrocities and resigned from the party.
He further said, "BJP speaks about Nari Sakhti, Beti Bachao, Hindu Rashtra, Sanatana Dharm... Is this the Sanatana Dharma we're upholding? As a human being, I couldn't tolerate this and raised my voice against this injustice..."
The violence in Manipur erupted after a rally by the All Tribal Students Union of Manipur (ATSUM) on May 3 in protest against the proposed inclusion of people belonging to the Meitei community in the list of Scheduled Tribes (STs).
Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will refer Manipur viral video case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the government sources said on Thursday.
A 26-second video from Manipur has triggered outrage in the whole country where two women were stripped naked, assaulted and paraded by a mob.
People familiar with the developments told news agency ANI that the Centre will also file an affidavit in Supreme Court requesting the trial of a viral video case to take place outside Manipur.
Only STs can buy lands in hilly areas. The majority Meitei community, which occupies the Imphal Valley and nearby areas, sought the ST status keeping in view their increasing population and increased requirement of land so that they could purchase lands in the hilly areas.