Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said that his party BJP has ‘opened a shop of revenge, hate..."’

At the ‘Nyay Sankalp Workers’ Convention in Delhi, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge says, "...Modi ji baat nahi karte andar se sab ko kaat dete hai. Muh mein ram bagal mein churi rakh ke nikalte hai aur sab ko kat'te phirte hai" (This roughly translates to: Modi ji does not talk, he cuts everyone off from within) “...We've opened a shop of love but they have opened a shop of revenge, hate…," he adds.

Noting that the government hasn't been able to keep its promise to provide 2 crore jobs to the youth, the Congress chief said, "They (BJP) had promised to provide 2 crore jobs, 20 crore jobs every year, where are these jobs?... Not fulfilling this is Modi's guarantee. And he said I will give ₹15 lakh to everyone. What can we call him (PM Modi) other than 'Jhuthon ka Sardar'? He betrayed our farmers, youth and women."

Further, sharpening his barbs against the Centre, Kharge said that the employment opportunities in the country are decreasing.

"Today employment is decreasing. There are 30 lakh government posts vacant. Why is Modi Saheb not giving this, (this is) because, if he gives permission then SC/ST, poor and backward people will come to those places. So they decided to stop recruitment for these posts," Kharge added.

In contrast, he said, "Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru established many public sectors which created employment opportunities for the public."

Speaking on the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024, Kharge said it is a fight to save the Constitution and democracy.

"This fight is to save the Constitution and democracy and if you fail in this, you will become the slave of (PM) Modi permanently. If we do not fight this BJP firmly, then our youth, women, scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, OBCs, all of them will suffer in the days to come. Because the Prime Minister will put the people of this country into slavery," the Congress leader said.

(With agency inputs)

