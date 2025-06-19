PM Modi extends birthday greetings to Rahul Gandhi: ‘May he be blessed...’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended birthday wishes to Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, on his 55th birthday on Thursday.

Taking to X, PM Modi wrote a short wish saying: “Birthday greetings to the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Shri Rahul Gandhi. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life.”

PM Modi has reportedly tweeted for Rahul Gandhi's birthday for the first time in five years.

A fifth-term Lok Sabha MP and former Congress president, Gandhi is a scion of the Nehru-Gandhi family, whose three members have occupied the post of prime minister since India's independence.

He is considered the de facto face of the main opposition party.

Birthday wishes pour in for Rahul Gandhi Rahul Gandhi also received warm greetings from the leaders of many INDIA bloc constituents, with DMK leader and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin calling him his brother-in-ideals—“bound not by blood, but by thought, vision, and purpose.”

DMK leader Stalin said, “Warm birthday wishes to my brother-in-ideals, @RahulGandhi - bound not by blood, but by thought, vision, and purpose. May you continue to stand firm and lead with courage. In our march towards a brighter India, victory shall be ours.”

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge praised Gandhi for his dedication to the Constitution's values and compassion for the millions whose voices often go unheard.

"What sets you apart is your unequivocal dedication to the Constitution's values and your deep compassion for social, political and economic justice for the millions whose voices often go unheard," the Congress chief said.

“Your actions consistently reflect the Congress party's ideology of unity in diversity, harmony, and compassion. As you continue your mission to bring truth to power and support the last person standing, I wish you a long, healthy, and happy life ahead,” Kharge said.

Congress holds job fair on Rahul Gandhi’s birthday The Indian Youth Congress is organising a job fair on the occasion of their leader's birthday. The IYC claims that the job fair will bring together over 100 companies and MNCs and offer over 5,000 jobs.

"This initiative is a step towards fulfilling Rahul Gandhi’s dream of empowering the youth, Dalits, and marginalised communities," Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav said.

The fair is scheduled from 10 am to 4 pm on Thursday, with several additional companies expressing interest in joining future editions due to space constraints.