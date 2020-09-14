PM Modi focuses on beneficiary schemes in Bihar, MP ahead of elections

NEW DELHI : Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is reaching out to beneficiaries of Central government schemes in Bihar and Madhya Pradesh ahead of respective assembly polls and bypolls, which are expected to take place simultaneously.

In less than a week, PM Modi has held at least four interactions with beneficiaries of different schemes of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government in both the states. Among the programmes that have come under focus is 'Svanidhi Samvaad' that targets street vendors. During his interactions, PM had praised the efforts of the street vendors.

Another programme which came under focus was the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana, which focuses on sustainable development of fisheries sector. Modi spoke to beneficiaries from Bihar. On Sunday, PM Modi also inaugurated three petroleum projects in Bihar.

“Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar has been visiting different districts since June to carry out a review of the different work which has been done by the government. In these visits, Nitish Kumar has been meeting beneficiaries of different schemes," said a senior leader of JDU who is aware of the election campaign strategy.

In run up to the assembly elections, senior BJP leaders are targeting 2.38 crore beneficiaries of Jan Dhan accounts. The party is also planning to reach out to 84.4 lakh beneficiaries of the PM Ujjwala scheme, which provides subsidised cooking gas; 59 lakh beneficiaries of PM Kisan scheme, under which every landholding farmer gets ₹6000 per annum, and beneficiaries of housing, subsidised electricity schemes.

“The decision of the state government to provide drinking water to every household has been the key focus of Bihar government. The impact of the work so far completed can be assessed from the fact that five years ago when the programme had started merely 2% households had drinking water connections, but now it is over 70%. Even PM Modi talked about the scheme and its success during his recent interactions with beneficiaries," said the JDU leader.

Interestingly, the ruling BJP-led NDA had adopted a similar strategy of reaching out to beneficiaries of different government schemes during the 2019 general elections. BJP-NDA combine had targeted more than 22 crore beneficiaries of different programmes of the Union government before the general elections.

“What is the problem in reaching out to beneficiaries of government schemes. If the government, whether state government or Central government, has worked for the people and people have benefited then what is the harm in claiming that the government has managed to transform the lives of people," said a senior BJP leader based in Patna.

The Madhya Pradesh by-polls is a prestige contest for former chief minister Kamal Nath led-Congress party, which had lost power about six months ago after a section of rebel MLAs resigned.

In Bihar, the contest is between the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-led Grand Alliance, which is challenging three-time chief minister Nitish Kumar, who had switched sides to join NDA in 2017.

“Congress has started its preparations for Madhya Pradesh earlier than most other elections. We already have a first list out of 15 candidates out so we are hoping that we will have an early movers’ advantage. Our campaign officially launched over the weekend by Nath and other senior leaders offering prayers addressing a public meeting in Malwa district," a senior party leader from the state said requesting anonymity.

Another party leader said that while the Union government could harp on the central schemes, the opposition will try to bring the focus on how its benefits have not reached the ground and how some of the policy decisions including the national lockdown and agriculture market ordinances will hurt the common people.

“Most of the seats that are going to polls in Madhya Pradesh and large parts of Bihar have population which is dependent on agriculture. We will be raising the issue of the recent farm ordinance and how it impacts the common farmers in both the states. Also, the impact of lockdown on the informal sector is not hidden from anyone," the leader quoted above added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated