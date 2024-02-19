PM Modi lays foundation stone of Kalki Dham temple in UP's Sambhal| WATCH

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday laid the foundation stone of Shri Kalki Dham temple in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The event noted the presence of Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and Shri Kalki Dham Nirman Trust Chairman Acharya Pramod Krishnam.

Earlier in the day, Acharya Pramod Krishnam, said, "It is a matter of pride for us that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be laying the foundation of Shri Kalki Dham today. PM Modi will reach here around 10:25 am. PM Modi will install the main stone in the sanctum sanctorum of the Shri Kalki Dham," Acharya Pramod Krishnam said while speaking to ANI.

The construction of Shri Kalki Dham is overseen by the Shri Kalki Dham Nirman Trust, led by its chairman Acharya Pramod Krishnam.

Later in the day, the Prime Minister is set to inaugurate over 14,000 projects valued at more than ₹10 lakh crore across the state. These projects stem from investment proposals received during the UP Global Investors Summit 2023 (UPGIS 2023) held the previous year. The event is anticipated to draw around 5,000 participants, including prominent industrialists, representatives from leading global and Indian companies, as well as ambassadors and high commissioners, among other distinguished guests.

Acharya Pramod was previously expelled from the Congress on February 10 due to alleged anti-party activities. Following his expulsion, Acharya Krishnam emphasized the importance of 'Ram' and 'Rashtra', stating his willingness to endure a 14-year expulsion instead of the initially proposed 6 years, drawing a parallel to Lord Rama's exile of the same duration.

At approximately 1:45 pm, the Prime Minister is slated to inaugurate 14,000 projects throughout Uttar Pradesh, collectively valued at over ₹10-lakh crore. This marks the fourth ground-breaking ceremony for investment proposals garnered during the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023 (UPGIS 2023).

The projects span various sectors including manufacturing, renewable energy, information technology and IT-enabled services, food processing, housing and real estate, hospitality and entertainment, as well as education, among others.

(With inputs from ANI)

