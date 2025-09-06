PM Modi, President Macron discuss efforts to bring ‘early end’ to Ukraine war, strengthening India-France ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a “very good conversation” with French President Emmanuel Macron, discussing bilateral cooperation and global issues, including efforts to bring an early resolution to the Ukraine conflict.

Advertisement

“Had a very good conversation with President Macron. We reviewed and positively assessed the progress in bilateral cooperation in various areas. Exchanged views on international and regional issues, including efforts for bringing an early end to the conflict in Ukraine. The India-France Strategic Partnership will continue to play a key role in fostering global peace and stability," PM Modi stated on X.

Advertisement

Further, PM Modi thanked President Macron for accepting the invitation to the AI Impact Summit hosted by India in February 2026, and looked forward to welcoming President Macron in India.

According to MEA statement, M Modi and President Macron reviewed and positively assessed the developments in bilateral cooperation across different sectors, including economic, defence, science, technology and space. The leaders also reaffirmed their commitment towards further strengthening of the India-France Strategic Partnership, in line with the Horizon 2047 Roadmap, the Indo-Pacific Roadmap and the Defence Industrial Roadmap.

The discussion between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Emmanuel Macron on Ukraine war took place just days after the French leader announced that 26 nations had pledged to provide Ukraine with security guarantees in the event of a ceasefire, with US President Donald Trump refraining from committing to American backing.

Advertisement

President Macron stated that the extent of US support for these security assurances, designed to protect Ukraine from further Russian aggression, would be clarified in the coming days. He made the remarks during a press conference in Paris, where he was joined by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Earlier, French President Macron convened a meeting of the so-called "coalition of the willing," bringing together European leaders prepared to offer guarantees to Ukraine, including the potential deployment of troops, should a ceasefire be established.

Putin Warns Foreign Troops in Ukraine Would Be Targeted by Russian Forces Russian President Vladimir Putin declared on Friday that any foreign troops deployed to Ukraine, particularly while the conflict remains active, would be regarded as “legitimate targets” by Moscow’s forces.

Advertisement

Putin’s remarks came only hours after European leaders renewed their commitment to the potential formation of a peacekeeping force, an idea that Moscow has consistently described as “unacceptable.”

“If any troops appear there, especially now while fighting is ongoing, we assume that they will be legitimate targets,” Putin stated during a panel discussion at the Eastern Economic Forum in the far eastern Russian city of Vladivostok.

The Russian leader also rejected the concept of deploying peacekeeping forces to Ukraine after a formal peace agreement is reached, asserting that “no one should doubt” Moscow’s willingness to honour a treaty aimed at ending its three-and-a-half-year full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Also Read | Amid tariff war with Trump, PM Modi will not address UN General Assembly session

He further emphasised that any eventual settlement would require security guarantees for both Russia and Ukraine.

Advertisement

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov later said Moscow would need “legally binding documents” to outline such agreements. “Of course, you can't just take anybody's word for something,” he told Russian news outlet Argumenty i Fakty.