 PM Modi gets emotional discussing PMAY-Urban houses completion in Maharashtra| WATCH | Mint
PM Modi gets emotional discussing PMAY-Urban houses completion in Maharashtra| WATCH

 Livemint

PM Modi gets emotional as he talks about houses completed under PMAY-Urban scheme in Maharashtra, to be handed over to beneficiaries like handloom workers, vendors, power loom workers, rag pickers, Bidi workers, drivers, among others.

PM Modi gets emotional discussing PMAY-Urban houses completion in Maharashtra. (Photo: ANI)
PM Modi gets emotional discussing PMAY-Urban houses completion in Maharashtra. (Photo: ANI)

PM Modi becomes emotional while discussing the successful completion of houses under the PMAY-Urban scheme in Maharashtra.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of several development projects in Maharashtra’s Solapur on Friday.

As reported by ANI, the PM will dedicate 15,000 houses to the Raynagar Housing Society in Solapur. The houses built under the scheme are to be handed over to beneficiaries like handloom workers, vendors, power loom workers, rag pickers, Bidi workers, and drivers, among others.

According to an official release, Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stones of eight AMRUT (Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation) projects in the state worth around 2,000 crore.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published: 19 Jan 2024, 11:58 AM IST
