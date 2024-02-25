The Prime Minister is set to inaugurate Gujarat’s inaugural All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Rajkot on Sunday. He will arrive at the Rajkot AIIMS in the afternoon and later deliver a speech at a gathering at the Race Course ground in the city during the evening.

During his two-day visit to Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate multiple projects on Sunday across Dwarka and Rajkot districts. Here are the top 5 developments: 1. In a social media post on X, PM Modi said, “Rajkot will always have a very special place in my heart. It was the people of this city who put their faith in me, giving me my first ever electoral win. Since then, I have always worked to do justice to the aspirations of the Janta Janardan. It’s also a happy coincidence that I will be in Gujarat today and tomorrow, and one of the programmes is being held in Rajkot, from where 5 AIIMS will be dedicated to the nation."

2. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to inaugurate the Signature Bridge connecting Okha and Beyt in the sacred town of Dwarka on Sunday. Spanning 2.5 kilometres, this bridge holds great importance for local inhabitants and pilgrims journeying to the revered Dwarkadhish Temple.

3. Commenced by the Centre in 2017 with a groundbreaking ceremony, the bridge's purpose is to streamline access for devotees travelling between Okha and Bet Dwarka. Before its construction, pilgrims had to depend on boat transport to reach the Dwarkadhish Temple in Beyt, Dwarka.

4. According to the announcement, Prime Minister Modi is set to dedicate and lay the foundation stones for various development initiatives totalling over Rs. 4150 crore in Dwarka around 1 pm.