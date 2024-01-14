 ‘PM Modi has decided this…’: Congress as Milind Deora quits party | Mint
'PM Modi has decided this…': Congress as Milind Deora quits party

Jairam Ramesh alleges that Prime Minister Modi decided Milind Deora's resignation from Congress.

Milind Deora resigns from the primary membership of Congress, ending his family's 55-year relationship with the partyPremium
Milind Deora resigns from the primary membership of Congress, ending his family's 55-year relationship with the party

As Milind Deora's submitted his resignation from the Congress, party MP Jairam Ramesh alleged that "Prime Minister Modi has decided this, there is no doubt about it."

Jairam Ramesh also remembered Milind's father, Murli Deora, highlighting his leadership and strong association with the Congress party. He said, "He (Murli Deora, father of Milind Deora) was a big leader of our party and he had a friendship with all parties but he was a stalwart Congressman. I remember him today."

As per ANI report, Deora is set to join Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena today. Under his leadership, 400 Congress workers will be joining the Shiv Sena at Varsha today. Deora was recently appointed the joint treasurer of the All India Congress Committee.

As Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is set to begin from today, BJP has slammed party on Deora's resignation and said that Rahul Gandhi should start 'Congress Ke Netao Ki Nyay Yatra' to address leaders leaving the party.

While speaking to news agency PTI, Shehzad Poonawalla said, “It would be better if he (Rahul Gandhi) starts 'Congress Ke Netao Ki Nyay Yatra' instead of 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'. He should give justice to the leaders of Congress who are leaving the party one by one. There should be a 'Congress Jodo Yatra' because from north to south and east to west, Congress leaders are fighting each other and leaving the party because Congress has become a talent free zone under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi."

Published: 14 Jan 2024, 10:14 AM IST
