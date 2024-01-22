After the consecration ceremony at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on Monday, BJP leaders, spiritual gurus, celebrities, and opposition leaders extended their congratulations on the occasion. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expressed his gratitude for being present in the ceremony and called it a “revolutionary work". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Everyone feels that a new era is beginning. As a result of Ram Lalla's Pran Pratishtha, we all are feeling that after a long time, Maryada Purushottam Ram is returning to Ayodhya," said Rajnath Singh after attending the ceremony in Ayodhya.

The same words were echoed by other BJP leaders who hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for fulfilling the dreams of lakhs of people to see the temple of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya.

The Pran Pratistha of Ram Lalla at Ram Temple in Ayodhya was held on Monday. The ceremony was attended by PM Modi. The temple will open for the public a day later after the ceremony.

The ritual began at 12:20 pm after which PM Modi addressed a gathering of more than 7,000 people, including seers, politicians, spiritual guru, and political personalities.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed his happiness on social media and said that the waid and promise of 5 centuries was fulfilled on Monday in Ayodhya.

"Today, when our Ram Lalla is seated in his grand temple, like countless Ram devotees, I too am overwhelmed with emotions. It is not possible to capture this feeling in words," Amit Shah took to 'X' to share his feelings.

The ceremony was held under the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat.

After the ceremony, Mohan Bhagwat said, “Today, after 500 years, Ram Lalla has returned here and due to his efforts, we are seeing this golden day today. We pay our utmost respect to him. The history of this era has so much power that whoever listens to the stories of Ram Lalla, all their sorrows and pains will be erased."

Congratulating PM Modi, Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma said, “Ram is not only a symbol of our faith but also our culture. Today, Ram Diwali is being celebrated not only in the country but all over the world. Today is a very important day for Indian society under the leadership of PM Modi. January 22 has emerged as a memorable day for the country. Ram Lalla, who resided in the tent for many years, is today resided in a grand temple. It seems that like 'Sabri' (a Ramayana character), we all are waiting for Ram ji. This event will provide a feeling of unity in the entire country. Today this festival is being organized in 593 temples in Rajasthan."

Despite the denial of Congress's top leadership to attend the Ram Temple ceremony, the Congress minister from Himachal Pradesh attended the Pran Pratishtha ceremony. Meanwhile, several top opposition leaders extended their wishes on the occasion. Congress leader Kamal Nath congratulated people for the Ram Temple consecration ceremony and attacked the BJP for politicising the ceremony.

"The way the BJP has given a political hue to this program and tried to bring religion onto the political platform is unfortunate. Lord Ram has always been, and will always be, at the center of faith for all of us. Politics on this is like playing with religious freedom and traditions," he said,

