PM Modi holds candid conversation with Sharad Pawar in Pune - Watch1 min read 01 Aug 2023, 06:46 PM IST
PM Modi and NCP chief Pawar share stage at award ceremony, exchange banter.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared the stage with NCP chief Sharad Pawar at an award ceremony on Tuesday. Visuals from the event showed the duo exchanging jovial banter as members of Maharashtra's ruling coalition - including his estranged nephew Ajit Pawar - looked on. Pawar was also seen patting Modi’s back as the two spoke ahead of the ceremony.
Prime Minister Modi received the Lokmanya Tilak National Award in Pune today. The event was also attended by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his two Deputies. After receiving the award, the PM said he would donate the prize money to the Namami Gange project.
The PM also flagged off metro services and laid the foundation stone of various projects worth ₹15,000 crore.
“Today, trust surplus is seen both in policies and hard work of the people in the country. In the last nine years, the people of India laid the foundations of big developments and made big transformations possible, and that is why India became the fifth largest economy in the world. It is the people of India who made it happen," Modi said.
