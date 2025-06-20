PM Modi holds massive roadshow in Bihar's Siwan; Nitish Kumar says ‘Have you ever seen such a big crowd?’ | Video

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a roadshow and greeted people at a public meeting in Bihar's Siwan, where he laid the foundation stone and inaugurated multiple development projects, including in the water, rail, and power sectors.

Narendra Modi was accompanied by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, a key ally, along with Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha—both senior BJP leaders—in a clear display of unity within the NDA. The alliance is gearing up for the critical assembly elections set to take place in the coming months.

PM Modi greeted Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as he took the stage at a public meeting in Siwan. CM Nitish Kumar said, “You must recall what was the situation prior to the NDA government in the state. The opposition is spreading canards. They must be asked what the situation was before our government was formed. People could go out of their houses... the situation was so bad. You all have gathered in such huge numbers to listen to PM Modi. I congratulate you all.”

Modi also handed over the first instalment to more than 53,600 beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana–Urban (PMAY-U) and marked the Grih Pravesh ceremony for over 6,600 completed houses by handing over keys to select beneficiaries.

Prime Minister Modi launched 28 development projects worth more than ₹5,900 crore in Bihar’s Siwan district. Modi inaugurated the new Vaishali–Deoria railway line project, built at a cost of over ₹400 crore, and flagged off a new train service on this route.

Earlier in the day, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister, Samrat Choudhary, in a post on X wrote, “Today the people of Bihar are eagerly waiting for Modi ji, from energy to railways, from housing to export…..he (the PM) is bringing many gifts for the people of the state during his 51st visit to Bihar today”.

Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy CMs Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, Union ministers and several officials were present on the occasion.