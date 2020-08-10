PM Modi holds virtual meeting on flood situation with affected states

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a virtual meeting with chief ministers of six states to review the flood situation, and emphasised on extensive use of technologies for improving forecast and warning system, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said.

The states that attended the meeting to review their preparedness to deal with heavy downpour and floods were Assam, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala. The meeting was also attended by defence minister, health minister, both the minister of state in home affairs, and senior officers of the concerned central Ministries and organisations.

The “prime minister emphasised on better coordination between all central and state agencies to have a permanent system for forecasting of floods and extensive use of innovative technologies for improving forecast and warning system," the statement said.

"There are pilot efforts underway to also use innovative technologies such as artificial intelligence to improve locations specific forecast, for which states should provide necessary information to these agencies and timely disseminate the warnings to local communities," the statement quoted prime minister as telling chief ministers.

Modi said "investment should be increased in localised early warning system so that people in a particular area can be provided with timely warning in case of any threatening situation such as breach of river embankment, inundation level and lightning."

