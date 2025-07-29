PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah to speak in Lok Sabha on Operation Sindoor today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address the Lok Sabha today during the special discussion on Operation Sindoor, news agency ANI reported.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh began the special discussion on 'Operation Sindoor', India's military response to the Pahalgam terror attack, in the Lok Sabha on Monday. The debate continued until midnight on Monday and will resume today at 11 AM.

Shah will address the Lok Sabha between 12:00 to 1:00 pm while Modi will speak later in the evening, the news agency said quoting sources.

"The objective of Operation Sindoor was not to cross the border or capture the territory, it was to eliminate terror nurseries which Pakistan had nurtured for years, and provide justice to the innocent families who lost their loved ones in cross-border attacks," the Defence Minister, while speaking in the Lower House, said on Monday.

Singh asserted that, during Operation Sindoor, India not only demonstrated its military capability, but also its national resolve, morality and political acumen, stressing that New Delhi will give a decisive and clear answer to any terrorist attack.

"Those who provide shelter and support to terrorism will not be spared. India is not going to bow down to any kind of nuclear blackmailing or other pressures," he said.

Twenty-six civilians were killed in the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, after which India retaliated through precision strikes under Operation Sindoor, targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The Congress said on Monday that Home Minister Amit Shah must take the responsibility for the "security lapses" that allowed the Pahalgam terror attack, while asking the Centre to clarify how many Indian jets were downed during Operation Sindoor and "before whom did Prime Minister Narendra Modi surrender" to halt the military action against Pakistan.

