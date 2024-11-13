PM Modi in Bihar today to unveil projects of over ₹12,000 crores, lay foundation stone for AIIMS Darbhanga | 10 points

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bihar on November 13 and travel to Darbhanga. He will inaugurate, lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects worth around ₹12,100 crore for the state. Here are the top five updates:

1. In a significant boost to healthcare infrastructure in the region, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for AIIMS Darbhanga, a project worth over ₹1260 crore. The new medical complex will include a super-specialty hospital, an AYUSH block, a Medical College, a Nursing College, as well as night shelters and residential facilities, among other amenities. This development is set to provide tertiary healthcare services to the people of Bihar and the surrounding regions, greatly enhancing access to advanced medical care, according to an official release.

2. A special focus of projects is boosting connectivity in the region through new projects in both road and rail sectors. Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple National Highway projects worth around ₹5,070 crore in Bihar.

3. PM Modi will inaugurate the four lane Galgalia-Araria section of NH-327E. This corridor will provide an alternate route from Araria on East-West Corridor (NH-27) to neighbouring state West Bengal at Galgalia. He will also inaugurate two Rail over bridges (RoB) on NH-322 and NH-31. He will inaugurate a major bridge on NH-110 at Bandhuganj that will connect Jehanabad to Bihar Sharif, read the statement.

4. Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of eight National Highway projects which include construction of two lane road with paved shoulders from Ramnagar to Rosera, Bihar-West Bengal border to Manihari section of NH-131A, Hajipur to Bachhwara via Mahnar and Mohiuddin Nagar, Sarwan-Chakai section, among others. He will also lay the foundation stone of Raniganj Bypass on NH-327E; Katoria, Lakhpura, Banka and Panjwara bypasses on NH-333A; and four lane link road from NH-82 to NH-33.

5. PM Modi will dedicate and lay the foundation stone of railway projects worth over Rs. 1740 crore. He will lay the foundation stone of Sonenagar Bypass Railway line from Chiralapothu to Bagha Bishunpur in Aurangabad district of Bihar worth over ₹220 crore.

6. He will also dedicate to the nation, railway projects worth over ₹1520 crore. These include Gauge conversion of Jhanjharpur-Laukaha Bazar Rail section, Darbhanga Bypass Railway Line which will ease out the railway traffic congestion at Darbhanga Junction, Doubling of Railway Line projects which will facilitate better regional connectivity, among others.

7. Prime Minister will also flag off train services in the Jhanjharpur-Laukaha Bazar section. Introduction of MEMU train services in the section will facilitate easier access to jobs, education, and healthcare facilities in nearby towns and cities.

8. He will dedicate to the nation 18 Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Aushadhi Kendras at various railway stations across India. These will ensure availability of affordable medicines at railway stations for the passengers. It will also promote awareness and acceptance of generic medicines thereby reducing the overall expenditure on healthcare.

9. PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of multiple initiatives in the petroleum and natural gas sector worth over ₹4,020 crore. In line with the vision of bringing Piped Natural Gas (PNG) to households and providing clean energy options to commercial and industrial sectors, Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for development of City Gas Distribution (CGD) network in five major districts of Bihar at Darbhanga, Madhubani, Supaul, Sitamarhi and Sheohar by Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited.

10. PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for a Bitumen Manufacturing Unit at the Barauni Refinery of Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL). This unit will enable the domestic production of bitumen, significantly reducing India’s reliance on imports. The move is expected to strengthen the country’s infrastructure development by ensuring a more stable and cost-effective supply of bitumen for road construction and other projects.