PM Modi Visit MP, Chhattisgarh Today LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today i.e. on 14 September will be visiting poll-bound Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh to launch a series of development projects. According to a government release, on his visit to Madhya Pradesh, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of projects worth more than ₹50,700 crore, including the Petrochemical Complex at Bina Refinery’ in Madhya Pradesh's Bina town. Also, ten new industrial projects across the state will be started. After concluding the event in Madhya Pradesh, the PM will reach Chhattisgarh's Raigarh to launch rail sector projects.
PM Modi to dedicate rail sector projects worth ₹6350 crores in Chhattisgarh
PM Modi in Chhattisgarh: Today, the Prime Minister will also be traveling to Chhattisgarh, where he is scheduled to dedicate rail sector projects worth ₹6350 crores. During a public event to be addressed by PM Modi in Raigarh, rail sector projects worth around ₹6,350 crore will be dedicated to the people of the state.
The projects include Chhattisgarh East Rail Project Phase-I, the 3rd rail line between Champa and Jamga, the 3rd rail line between Pendra Road and Anuppur, and the MGR (Merry-Go-Round) system connecting Talaipalli Coal Mine to NTPC Lara Super Thermal Power Station (STPS).
Notably, this rail project will provide impetus to socioeconomic development by facilitating the movement of passengers as well as freight traffic in the region. Chhattisgarh East Rail Project Phase-I is being developed under the ambitious PM GatiShakti National Master Plan for multi-modal connectivity and consists of a 124.8 km rail line from Kharsia to Dharamjaygarh, including a spur line to Gare-Pelma and three feeder lines connecting Chhal, Baroud, Durgapur, and other coal mines, the official release added.
PM Modi to lay foundation of 6 new industrial areas across Madhya Pradesh
PM Modi MP visit today: With the aim of promoting balanced regional development and uniform employment opportunities in the state, the six new industrial areas will also be developed at Shajapur, Guna, Mauganj, Agar Malwa, Narmadapuram, and Maksi at a cumulative cost of about ₹310 crore.
PM to lay foundation stone Mega Industrial Park in MP's Ratlam
PM Modi MP visit: During his visit in the poll-bound state, PM will also lay foundation stone Mega Industrial Park in Ratlam. Mega Industrial Park in Ratlam will be built at a cost of more than ₹460 crore and is envisaged to become a major hub for important sectors like textiles, automobiles, and pharmaceuticals, among others. The park will provide connectivity to the Delhi-Mumbai Motorway and will provide a major boost to the economic development of the entire region, generating direct and indirect employment opportunities for the youth.
PM to lay foundation stone of two IT parks in Indore
PM Modi MP Visit: The Prime Minister will lay foundation stone of two IT parks in Indore. The ‘IT Park 3 and 4’ in Indore will be built at a cost of about 550 crore, provide impetus to the IT and ITES sectors, and open new employment opportunities for the youth.
PM to lay foundation of 'Power and Renewable Energy Manufacturing Zone' in MP's Narmadapuram district. Details here
PM Modi MP visit: The ‘Power and Renewable Energy Manufacturing Zone, Narmadapuram’ will be developed at a cost of more than ₹460 crore and will be a step towards economic growth and employment generation in the region.
PM Modi to lay foundation stone of Petrochemical Complex at BPCL
PM Modi in MP: In Madhya Pradesh, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Petrochemical Complex at Bina Refinery of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL). This state-of-the-art refinery, which will be developed at a cost of about Rs. 49,000 crore, will produce about 1200 KTPA (kilo-tonnes per annum) of ethylene and propylene, which are important components for various sectors like textiles, packaging, and pharma, among others. This will reduce the country's import dependence and will be a step towards fulfilling the Prime Minister’s vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. The mega project will also create employment opportunities and spur the development of downstream industries in the petroleum sector, the official release said.
PM Modi in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh tomorrow to launch development projects
