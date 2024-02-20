PM Modi in Jammu today: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched multiple development projects, including for education, railway, aviation and road sectors, in Jammu and Kashmir worth over ₹32,000 crore.

PM Modi in Jammu today: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched multiple development projects, including for education, railway, aviation and road sectors, in Jammu and Kashmir worth over ₹32,000 crore. While addressing the gathering in Jammu, Modi commences address in Dogri, promising that no eligible citizen will miss out on benefits - assuring his commitment. He said, “The projects in Jammu and Kashmir will propel holistic development of the region." He stressed, “Modi will help you realise the dreams you had for 70 years." Moreover, the PM slammed the former government and said, “Government who are concerned about their families do not think of youths of the state." He further noted, "We will ensure JK is free of dynasty politics," adding, "The government will replace parivarvad with Vikas (development). He said, “I fulfilled the promise that I made in 2014 at this venue. Today we have IIT and IIM in Jammu. This is what you call Modi's Guarantee." Among the railway projects that Modi inaugurated are the railway line between Banihal-Khari-Sumber-Sangaldan (48 km) and the newly electrified Baramulla-Srinagar-Banihal-Sangaldan section (185.66 km). PM Modi said that Jammu and Kashmir has been a victim of dynastic politics for many decades. “Those who practice family politics have always looked only at their own interests and have not cared about your interests. If anyone suffers the most from the politics of dynastic politics, it is our youth." PM Modi noted, “There were those days when only disappointing news came from Jammu and Kashmir. Bombs, guns, kidnapping, separation... such things had become the misfortune of Jammu and Kashmir. But today Jammu and Kashmir is moving ahead with the resolve to develop." Also Read: Centre's decision abrogating Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir ‘valid’. 10 key takeaways from Supreme Court's judgment He noted that a developed India means a developed Jammu and Kashmir. The PM spoke about the abrogation of Article 370 and termed it as the ‘biggest hurdle in development’. “Now, we have removed the hurdle," Modi added. He further requested, “I am here to request you to help BJP get 370 seats (in Lok Sabha) and help NDA cross 400 seats."

PM slammed Congress for not implementing One Rank One Pension (OROP). He said, “Congress used to lie to the people of Jammu and Kashmir that OROP will be implemented. But, it was our government that did it."

PM Modi also interacted with the beneficiaries and hailed the enthusiasm and clarity with which the people of Jammu and Kashmir. He said, “They were talking to me and telling me their experience speaks volumes about their happiness and contentment."

“Whoever in the country would have been hearing that conversation, his morale would have boosted, his faith would have strengthened...he must have been realising the true meaning of 'Modi's Guarantee'," he added.

PM Modi said, "India has moved from 11th economy to 5th largest economy in last 10 years. India will become the world's 3rd largest economy in the next five years. People will forget Switzerland in the next few years. Every family of Jammu and Kashmir will be benefited."

He flagged off the first electric train in the Valley and the train service between Sangaldan and Baramulla stations.

The commissioning of the Banihal-Khari-Sumber-Sangaldan section is significant as it features the usage of ballast less track (BLT) all along the route providing a better ride experience to passengers.

India's longest transportation tunnel T-50 (12.77 km) lies in the portion between Khari and Sumber.

The railway projects are expected to improve connectivity, ensure environmental sustainability and boGHUost the overall economic development of the region. The prime minister also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of several projects worth about ₹13,500 crore for other parts of the country.

The projects include permanent campuses for IIT Bhilai, IIT Tirupati, IIT Jammu, IIITDM Kancheepuram, Indian Institute of Skills (IIS), a pioneer skills training institute on advanced technologies located at Kanpur, and campuses of Central Sanskrit University at Devprayag (Uttarakhand) and Agartala (Tripura).

He also inaugurated three new IIMs in the country -- IIM Jammu, IIM Bodh Gaya and IIM Visakhapatnam -- besides 20 new buildings for Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) and 13 new Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) buildings across the country.

As part of his government's efforts to provide comprehensive, quality and holistic tertiary-care health services to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, the prime minister also inaugurated the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Vijaypur (Samba), Jammu, officials said.

The institute, whose foundation stone was laid by him in February 2019, has been established under the central government's 'Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana'.

At a cost exceeding ₹1,660 crore and covering an area of 227 acres, the hospital boasts 720 beds, a medical college with 125 seats, a nursing college with 60 seats, an AYUSH block with 30 beds, residential quarters for faculty and staff, hostels for undergraduate and postgraduate students, and additional amenities like a shopping complex.

In addition to inaugurating the hospital, Modi also initiated the construction of a new terminal building at Jammu Airport. Spanning 40,000 sqm, the terminal will accommodate around 2,000 passengers during peak hours, prioritizing modern facilities and eco-friendly design.

Furthering infrastructure development, Modi laid the foundation stones for key road projects, including sections of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra expressway linking Jammu to Katra and the expansion of the Srinagar Ring Road. Additionally, he commenced a project for the enhancement of the CUF petroleum depot in Jammu.

